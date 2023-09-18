BQPrimeResearch ReportsIndiGo Maintaining Market Share Even With Lower PLF; Aircraft Grounding Is A Transient Issue: ICICI Securities
ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo Maintaining Market Share Even With Lower PLF; Aircraft Grounding Is A Transient Issue: ICICI Securities

IndiGo maintains more than 63% market share.

18 Sep 2023, 12:27 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IndiGo plane on tarmac. (Photo: Vijay Sartape BQ Prime).</p></div>
IndiGo plane on tarmac. (Photo: Vijay Sartape BQ Prime).

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Higher aviation turbine fuel prices and lower passenger load factors points toward the likelihood of an overall weaker spread in Q2 FY24. However, Interglobe Aviation Ltd. being able to maintain higher passenger market share despite lower PLFs indicates better operational aircraft availability than peers.

The headlines have also been dominated by the possible increase in aircraft on ground based on the outlook shared by Pratt and Whitney. IndiGo may mitigate the impact through secondary leases, as per media articles.

Additionally, original equipment manufacturer compensation might take care of incremental cost burden of secondary leases. As such, we remain positive on IndiGo basis structurally favorable supply demand equation in India and the vantage position of IndiGo.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

ICICI Securities Aviation Sector Update.pdf
ALSO READ

HAL To Benefit The Most From The Recently Issued AoNs; Order Inflow For BEL Continues: ICICI Securities

Opinion
HAL To Benefit The Most From The Recently Issued AoNs; Order Inflow For BEL Continues: ICICI Securities
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT