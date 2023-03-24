IndiGo - Internationalisation, Capacity Building Initiatives Are Strong Business Moats: ICICI Securities

We attended InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.’s analyst meet held at its iFly Training Centre (Gurugram) on March 23, 2023. The airline remains focused on growth (more than 15% available seat per kilometre growth in FY24, doubling the fleet by 2030) and internationalisation (increase ASK mix to 30% over next two years from 23% in nine months-FY23).

These goals are intended to be achieved within the already existing business framework (low cost, hassle-free service, on-time operations with uniform fleet).

Q3 FY23 was an inflection point as per the management considering that it proved IndiGo’s ability to successfully operate at a larger scale than it did pre-Covid.

We remain impressed with the capacity building efforts in all aspects which includes involving people, processes and technology – which are long-term business moats. Key takeaways of the meet include: