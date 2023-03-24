IndiGo - Internationalisation, Capacity Building Initiatives Are Strong Business Moats: ICICI Securities
Strategic focus remains on internationalisation.
ICICI Securities Report
We attended InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.’s analyst meet held at its iFly Training Centre (Gurugram) on March 23, 2023. The airline remains focused on growth (more than 15% available seat per kilometre growth in FY24, doubling the fleet by 2030) and internationalisation (increase ASK mix to 30% over next two years from 23% in nine months-FY23).
These goals are intended to be achieved within the already existing business framework (low cost, hassle-free service, on-time operations with uniform fleet).
Q3 FY23 was an inflection point as per the management considering that it proved IndiGo’s ability to successfully operate at a larger scale than it did pre-Covid.
We remain impressed with the capacity building efforts in all aspects which includes involving people, processes and technology – which are long-term business moats. Key takeaways of the meet include:
fleet guidance of 350 aircraft in FY24, which is a positive surprise;
30% international ASK mix in two years, which should keep the domestic supply scenario balanced;
expectation of strong yields in Q4 FY23 adjusted for seasonality; and
recognition of the importance of cross-sell / upsell initiatives.
