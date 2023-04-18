India's WPI Inflation Printed At 29-Month Low Of 1.3% In March; YoY Decline Likely In April: ICRA
Core-WPI index slipped into a deflation in March 2023.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICRA Research Report
The Wholesale Price Inflation expectedly moderated to a 29-month low of 1.3% in March 2023, in YoY terms, from 3.9% in February 2023, amid a deflation in several categories including manufactured non-food products ('core WPI'; down 0.3%).
While global commodity prices have increased sequentially in April 2023, they are ~17% lower on a YoY basis on account of the elevated prices that had prevailed following the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Moreover, a mild sequential appreciation in the U.S. dollar/Indian rupee pair in April 2023 would ease the landed cost of imported goods, relative to the prior month.
While a high base and the downtrend in wholesale prices of most essential commodities in early-April 2023 are likely to soften the YoY food inflation slightly, the possibility of a heatwave in the ongoing month could impart upward pressures on prices of perishables.
We expects the headline WPI index to record a deflation after 32 months and print at down 0.5% in April 2023, on a high base (up 15.4% in April 2022).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.