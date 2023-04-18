India's WPI Inflation Printed At 29-Month Low Of 1.3% In March; YoY Decline Likely In April: ICRA

The Wholesale Price Inflation expectedly moderated to a 29-month low of 1.3% in March 2023, in YoY terms, from 3.9% in February 2023, amid a deflation in several categories including manufactured non-food products ('core WPI'; down 0.3%).

While global commodity prices have increased sequentially in April 2023, they are ~17% lower on a YoY basis on account of the elevated prices that had prevailed following the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Moreover, a mild sequential appreciation in the U.S. dollar/Indian rupee pair in April 2023 would ease the landed cost of imported goods, relative to the prior month.

While a high base and the downtrend in wholesale prices of most essential commodities in early-April 2023 are likely to soften the YoY food inflation slightly, the possibility of a heatwave in the ongoing month could impart upward pressures on prices of perishables.

We expects the headline WPI index to record a deflation after 32 months and print at down 0.5% in April 2023, on a high base (up 15.4% in April 2022).