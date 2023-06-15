India's WPI Deflation Widened To 3.5% In May: ICRA
High base, lower commodity prices to keep headline print in deflationary zone in June 2023.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICRA Research Report
The Wholesale price index reported a sharper-than-expected deflation of 3.5% in May 2023 (our expectation: -2.2%; -0.9% in April 2023) in YoY terms; this was the lowest print since November 2015.
Although the moderation was broad-based across major sub-groups, energy-related items accounted for bulk of the 256 basis points easing in the headline WPI print in May 2023 vis-a-vis April 2023.
Notably, the YoY deflation in industrial raw materials widened sharply in May 2023, which should augur well for the margins of India Inc.
Notwithstanding the early sequential uptick in food prices, the WPI deflation is likely to print at 2.5-3.5% in June 2023 supported by an elevated base in the year-ago month (up 16.2%).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.