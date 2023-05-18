India's Trade Deficit Narrows To 20-Month Low In April As Exports, Imports Decline: ICICI Securities

India’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $15.24 billion in April 2023, the smallest in 20 months, as imports declined 14.1% YoY in April 2023, while exports were reported to have declined 12.7% YoY.

Since at least June 2022, the initially-reported export growth on the 15th of the next month has been subsequently revised sharply upward, and the monthly trade deficit revised down by $1-4 billion. This is also likely for April-23.

In Q4 FY23, the merchandise trade deficit was 5.9% of gross domestic product, down from 8.7% in Q3 FY23. The current account deficit in Q3 FY23 was 2.2% of GDP, helped by a services-trade surplus of 4.6% of GDP and an incomes surplus of 1.9% of GDP.

The services-trade surplus for Q4 FY23 (reported by Reserve Bank of India) increased slightly to 4.7% of GDP. Assuming an incomes surplus of 1.5% of GDP, there will be a current account surplus of at least 0.3% of GDP in Q4 FY23, lowering the FY23 CAD to 1.8% of GDP.

With the merchandise deficit shrinking further in H1 FY24--since oil imports will be sharply lower because of the 20-25% YoY decline in Brent crude prices—a small current account surplus is likely to continue in H1 FY24.

While seasonality will help in H2 FY24, the base effect of crude oil prices will be less helpful, and we forecast a current account deficit of 0.3% of GDP for FY24.