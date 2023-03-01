India's Real GDP Grows 4.4% YoY In Q3; Slowdown In Private Consumption Alarming: Motilal Oswal

Real gross domestic product/gross value added grew 4.4%/4.6% YoY in Q3 FY23 (versus our forecasts of 4.5%/4.1% and the Bloomberg consensus of 4.7%/4.6%). It implies that real GDP/GVA rose 7.7%/7.2% in nine months-FY23.

Importantly, GDP numbers for FY21/FY22 were revised upward to down 5.8%/9.1% from down 6.6%/8.7%.

Details suggest that total consumption growth weakened to just 1.7% YoY in Q3 FY23, dragged down by much weaker than-expected growth of 2.1% YoY in private final consumption expenditure and the second consecutive contraction in government final consumption expenditure. In contrast, real investments (gross capital fixed formation plus change in inventories) grew 8.1% YoY in Q3. External trade deducted only 0.2% from real GDP growth in Q3 FY23, compared to more than 3% each in the previous two quarters.

Within real GVA, growth in the farm sector stood at a three-quarter high of 3.7% YoY in Q3 FY23, while the manufacturing sector contracted for the second consecutive quarter. Growth in the services sector was broadly in line with expectations.

With GDP/GVA deflator of 6.6%/5.9% in Q3 FY23, nominal GDP/GVA growth slowed to ~11% YoY each. It implies that nominal GDP/GVA grew 18.2%/17.2% in 9MFY23.