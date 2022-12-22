India’s Quarterly Economic Outlook - Nominal GDP Growth Could Be As Low As 7.3% In FY24: Motilal Oswal

Year 2022 was an exceptional year in several manners. It began with an outright war between Russia and Ukraine, disturbing the entire global economy, and witnessed the sharpest interest rate hikes by global central banks in the past four decades.

At the same time, it was captivating to see the tug-of-war between central banks and financial markets, with the latter shrugging off the former’s actions. We believe that growth concerns will emerge across the world, including India, in CY23/FY24, limiting rate hikes and reversing the current narrative.

We keep our real gross domestic product growth forecast for FY23 broadly unchanged at 6.9%; however, we lower our FY24 forecast slightly to 5.2% from 5.5% and introduce our FY25 projection at 5.6%. We see nominal GDP growth at ~7% in FY24 and expect it to improve to 9.3% in FY25.

We broadly maintain our FY23 inflation projection at 6.6% but lower our FY24 forecast to 4.3% from 5.2% and expect FY25 inflation to print below 5% as well. Therefore, we continue to believe that the rate hike cycle is close to an end, with the terminal repo rate likely to be at 6.5-6.75%. We expect a 25 basis points hike in Feb-23, which may or may not be followed by another 25 bps hike in Apr-23. We see the Reserve Bank of India keeping rates unchanged in the rest of CY23.