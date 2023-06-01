India's Q4 GDP Growth Pegged At Higher-Than-Expected 6.1%: ICRA
Manufacturing, construction drive upside surprise.
ICRA Research Report
India's YoY gross domestic product growth recorded a sharper-than-expected uptick to 6.1% in Q4 FY23 (our expectation: up 4.9%) from 4.5% in Q3 FY23, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office.
The positive surprise in the gross value added growth (up 6.5%; our forecast: up 5.1%) in Q4 FY23 was largely on account of industry, particularly manufacturing and construction.
As expected, growth improved from the lows seen in Q3 FY23, and remained uneven. While the growth in gross fixed capital formation was upbeat at 8.9% in Q4 FY23, that in private final consumption expenditure was subdued at 2.8%.
Moreover, the FY23 GDP growth of 7.2% exceeded the second advance estimate of 7.0%. We project the GDP growth to ease to 6.0% in FY24 amid external headwinds, with a downside risk of up to 50 basis points in the event of sub-par monsoons.
Front-loaded Government capex and a rapid execution of infrastructure projects could provide an upside to GDP growth.
