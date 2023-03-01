India's Q3 GDP Growth Of 4.4% Trailed Our Expectations: ICRA
National Statistical Office’s 7.0% forecast for FY23 implies step up to 5.1% growth in Q4.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICRA Research Report
India's YoY gross domestic product growth slid to a weaker-than-expected three-quarter low of 4.4% in Q3 FY23 (our expectation: up 5.1%) from 6.3% in Q2 FY23, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office.
Moreover, it printed lower than the gross value added expansion of 4.6% for that quarter (our expectation: up 4.9%), amid a seven-quarter low growth in net indirect taxes. The latter has been dampened by the surge in the Government of India’s subsidy outgo, especially for fertilisers.
Compared to pre-Covid levels of FY2020, GDP growth rose quite appreciably to 11.6% in Q3 FY23 from 9.4% in Q2 FY23, indicating an improved albeit uneven recovery.
On an upwardly revised estimate for FY22, the forecast for GDP expansion in FY23 has been retained at 7.0% in the second advance estimates, in line with what was published in January 2023. This implies a YoY growth of 5.1% in Q4 FY23, a step up from the disappointing Q3 print.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
More Research Reports On India's Q3 FY23 GDP
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.