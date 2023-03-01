India's Q3 GDP Growth Of 4.4% Trailed Our Expectations: ICRA

India's YoY gross domestic product growth slid to a weaker-than-expected three-quarter low of 4.4% in Q3 FY23 (our expectation: up 5.1%) from 6.3% in Q2 FY23, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office.

Moreover, it printed lower than the gross value added expansion of 4.6% for that quarter (our expectation: up 4.9%), amid a seven-quarter low growth in net indirect taxes. The latter has been dampened by the surge in the Government of India’s subsidy outgo, especially for fertilisers.

Compared to pre-Covid levels of FY2020, GDP growth rose quite appreciably to 11.6% in Q3 FY23 from 9.4% in Q2 FY23, indicating an improved albeit uneven recovery.

On an upwardly revised estimate for FY22, the forecast for GDP expansion in FY23 has been retained at 7.0% in the second advance estimates, in line with what was published in January 2023. This implies a YoY growth of 5.1% in Q4 FY23, a step up from the disappointing Q3 print.