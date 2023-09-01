India's Q1 GDP At 7.8%; FY24 GDP Seen At 6.2%: Nirmal Bang
Services leads growth but overall services sector robust.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Gross domestic product growth came in at 7.8% YoY in Q1 FY24 (our estimate: 7.9% and Bloomberg consensus: 7.8%) while gross value added stood at 7.8% YoY (our estimate: 8.3% and Bloomberg consensus: 7.7%). Nominal GDP growth stood at 8% YoY with the GDP deflator coming in at 0.18%.
Agriculture output grew by 3.5% YoY (our estimate: 3.6%). Industry output (excluding construction) grew by 4.6% YoY (our estimate: 12.7%) as manufacturing sector growth disappointed at 4.7% YoY (our expectation: 15%). Services output (including construction) grew by 10% YoY (our estimate: 7.7%). Services growth was led by financial, real estate and professional services, which grew by 12.2% YoY (our estimate: 7%). Construction sector growth disappointed at 7.9% YoY (our estimate: 15%).
Private consumption was up by 6% YoY while gross fixed capital formation was up by 8% YoY. Government expenditure however declined by 0.7% YoY.
We have maintained our FY24 GDP forecast at 6.2% while revising down our GVA estimate to 6% from 6.3% earlier as manufacturing and construction sector growth has disappointed in Q1 FY24.
FY24 GDP seen at 6.2%:
We have maintained our FY24 GDP forecast at 6.2% while revising down our GVA estimate to 6% from 6.3% earlier as manufacturing and construction sector growth has disappointed in Q1 FY24.
We expect sustained capex recovery, healthy corporate and bank balance sheets and government spending ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year to support growth in the ensuing quarters despite some slowdown.
Risks largely emanate from a poor monsoon, elevated inflation impinging on consumption recovery and tightening financial conditions.
The impact of a poor monsoon may however be mitigated by healthy kharif sowing trends, particularly for rice and reducing dependence on agriculture in rural areas.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.