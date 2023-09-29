India's Q1 Current Account Deficit At 1.1% Of GDP; FY24 Seen At 1.5%: Nirmal Bang
FY24 CAD seen at 1.5% of GDP; oil price rally a risk but unlikely to sustain.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Q1 FY24 current account deficit came in at $9.2 billion (1.1% of gross domestic product), largely in line with our estimate of $9.5 billion; it widened from 0.2% of GDP in Q4 FY23, but moderated from 2.1% in Q1 FY23. While the trade deficit widened from Q4 FY23, the invisible surplus moderated on account of lower services exports and remittances.
The capital account surplus stood at $34.4 billion in Q1 FY24, supported by foreign portfolio investment flows, banking capital and external commercial borrowings. Worryingly, Foreign direct investment flows continued to moderate and declined by 62.1% YoY in Q1 FY24.
We maintain our CAD forecast for FY24 at 1.5% of GDP. Rising crude oil prices pose a risk, but in our view, the supply cut driven rally is unlikely to sustain given slowing global growth. An $10/barrel of oil increase in crude oil prices pushed up CAD by 0.4% of GDP.
We expect U.S. dollar/Indian rupee to trade with a modest depreciation bias and ~83 per in FY24 dollar given elevated crude oil prices, a strong U.S. dollar and election year risks. In the medium term, the inclusion of India in the JP Morgan EM Bond index suite is likely to aid flows, which will in turn support the Indian rupee.
