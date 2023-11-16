India's Merchandise Trade Deficit At All-Time High As Imports Surprise: Anand Rathi
Rise in goods imports worsens trade deficit
Anand Rathi Report
Buoyant domestic demand boosted imports to $65 billion, while weak global demand kept exports flat at ~$33.6 billion, sending the merchandise trade deficit to an all-time high of $31.5 billion rise in goods imports worsens trade deficit.
Both oil and non-oil imports expanded in October 2023 YoY and month-on-month. While growth in goods exports turned positive on the back of non-oil exports (which had a weak base), it has been falling sequentially for the last three months.
Oil exports, on the other hand, continued to contract surplus is services balance, bolstered by falling imports. The services trade balance improved for the fifth consecutive month as services imports fell sequentially, whereas services exports were flat global trade continues to be slow.
CPB trade volumes indicate global trade continued to contract. Recent data suggest that trade in advanced economies like the U.S., the UK and the euro zone is declining while that in China rose current account likely to be under stress.
The growth slowdown in advanced economies is likely to hit India’s goods and services exports as is evident from quick estimates of select items and management commentary of IT companies respectively.
On the other hand, buoyant domestic demand is likely to keep imports high over the next quarter.
