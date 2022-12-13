India's IIP Growth Contracts Sharply In October: CareEdge
Performance in core sectors, which carry nearly 40% weightage in the IIP also remained subdued with a growth of 0.1% (YoY).
CareEdge Research Report
India’s industrial production contracted by 4.0% in October from a growth of 3.5% in September due to a high base effect and a disappointing performance in the manufacturing sector.
However, a comparison with October 2019 showed IIP growth of 4.5%, signalling an improvement in industrial activity compared with the pre-pandemic level, albeit at a softer pace.
