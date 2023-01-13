India's IIP Grows To Five-Months High Of 7.1% In November: CareEdge

Index of industrial production growth has surprised on the upside accelerating to a five-months high of 7.1% in November supported by favorable base and momentum effect.

Industrial output registered a broad-based improvement across sectors and use-based segregation. Within sectors, manufacturing made the largest positive contribution of 4.7% to overall industrial activity growth, while mining and electricity made contribution of 1.4% and 1% respectively.

The improved performance in industrial activity is also in line with the healthy rise of core sector output in November.