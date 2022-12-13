India's IIP Contracted By 4.0% In October, Led By Higher Number Of Holidays: ICRA
High Frequency Indicators Portend Rebound In Nov
ICRA Research Report
The Index of Industrial Production slipped into a YoY contraction of 4.0% in October 2022 (our expectation: down 1.3%), after having posted a growth of 3.5% in September 2022, mirroring the anaemic performance of exports.
Holidays during the festive period led to a broadbased deterioration across all the sub-sectors as well as use-based categories in October 2022, vis-a-vis September 2022.
Relative to the pre-Covid levels of 2019, the IIP reported a modest 4.5% rise in October 2022, in spite of consumer goods and capital goods trailing their respective pre-Covid volumes.
Encouragingly, the YoY growth of most available high frequency indicators improved in November 2022 relative to October 2022, reflecting the subdued base owing to the relatively late onset of the festive season in 2021 vis-a-vis 2022, portending a rebound in the IIP’s performance just-concluded month.
Given that the YoY growth in both these months is impacted by base effects, we believe that an average performance of October and November 2022 would provide a better gauge of the actual growth momentum and demand dynamics.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
