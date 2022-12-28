India's GDP Growth To Decelerate In Q3-Q4 FY23 In YoY Terms, While Improving Vis-A-Vis Pre-Covid Levels: ICRA
The Indian economic activity witnessed a healthy momentum in Oct-Nov 2022 aided by a robust festive demand.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICRA Research Report
The Indian economic activity witnessed a healthy momentum in Oct-Nov 2022 aided by a robust festive demand, as evinced by the resilient YoY growth performance of most non-agri indicators relative to Q2 FY23, despite base normalisation and slowing global growth.
The sustenance of domestic consumption of goods after the festive season remains uncertain, amid the continued prioritisation of services, and early data for Dec 2022 reveals a sequential dip.
Investor meets in multiple states have generated capex announcements, although the timeline of execution would take a cue from the sustenance of domestic demand.
Rabi sowing has been healthy so far, and the cumulative sowing by the end of the 2022 season is likely to exceed year-ago levels, auguring well for the output and sentiments.
Notwithstanding the upward revision in merchandise exports in the recent period, a deepening of the external slowdown and the resultant fall in India’s exports pose a downside risk to our growth projections of ~5.0% for H2 FY23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.