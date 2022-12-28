India's GDP Growth To Decelerate In Q3-Q4 FY23 In YoY Terms, While Improving Vis-A-Vis Pre-Covid Levels: ICRA

The Indian economic activity witnessed a healthy momentum in Oct-Nov 2022 aided by a robust festive demand, as evinced by the resilient YoY growth performance of most non-agri indicators relative to Q2 FY23, despite base normalisation and slowing global growth.

The sustenance of domestic consumption of goods after the festive season remains uncertain, amid the continued prioritisation of services, and early data for Dec 2022 reveals a sequential dip.

Investor meets in multiple states have generated capex announcements, although the timeline of execution would take a cue from the sustenance of domestic demand.

Rabi sowing has been healthy so far, and the cumulative sowing by the end of the 2022 season is likely to exceed year-ago levels, auguring well for the output and sentiments.

Notwithstanding the upward revision in merchandise exports in the recent period, a deepening of the external slowdown and the resultant fall in India’s exports pose a downside risk to our growth projections of ~5.0% for H2 FY23.