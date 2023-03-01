India's GDP Growth Slows To 4.4% In Q3 FY23: CareEdge Analysis

India’s economy recorded gross domestic product growth at 4.4% in the third quarter of FY23, down from 6.3% in the previous quarter (and lower than our estimate of 4.6%).

The slowdown in growth compared with the second quarter was on account of normalisation of base and a contraction in the manufacturing sector’s output.

However, sequential improvement in Q3 over Q2 signals the economy’s resilience despite challenging global economic environment.

As per the Central Statistics Office’s second advance estimate, for the full financial year economic output is expected to grow at 7%.

Agriculture sector recorded a healthy growth of 3.7% in Q3 FY23, compared with a growth of 2.3% in the corresponding quarter a year ago. As per the second advance estimate, foodgrains production grew by 2.5% in FY23 and stood at an all-time high of 323 million tonnes. Rising bank credit to agriculture sector, increased exports from agriculture sector and higher sowing of rabi crop are the positive developments for agriculture sector going ahead.

Industrial sector moved from contractionary to the expansion territory but grew modestly by 2.4% due to negative growth in the manufacturing segment. Subdued performance in the manufacturing sector can be attributed to slowdown in exports, lower discretionary demand and some fizzling off in the pent-up demand.

Services sector continued to witness buoyant demand and recorded a growth of 6.2%, primarily led by trade, hotels, transport, communication, and services related to broadcasting and finance, real estate and professional service. Healthy growth in various service sector indicators like air passenger traffic, port cargo traffic, goods and services tax collections and retail credit will support service sector going ahead.