India's Fixed Investment Spending Is Being Crowded-in As Govt Borrowing Stays Below Target: ICICI Securities
Strong nominal GDP growth is enabling the government’s revenue receipts to grow strongly.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We retain our non-consensus forecast of 7.5% real gross domestic product growth for FY23, after real GDP was reported to have grown 9.7% YoY in H1 FY23.
We expect exports to regain momentum after the removal of export duties on iron and steel (and their products), while lower global oil prices deliver a positive terms-of-trade shock, lowering the net export deficit.
But fixed investment spending will be the key to sustained growth. In Q2 FY23, gross fixed capital formation grew 10.4% YoY (implying it was 20.8% higher than the pre-Covid level in Q2 FY20).
Strong nominal GDP growth (up 16.2% YoY in Q2 FY23, 21.2% YoY in H1 FY23) is enabling the government’s revenue receipts to grow strongly. In April-October 2022, it reached 61.2% of the FY23 target, versus 46.2% at the comparable stage of FY20 and 45.7% in FY19.
Consequently, the fiscal deficit (which exceeded the FY target in Apr-Oct 2019 and Apr-Oct 201818) has only reached 45.6% of the FY23 target in Apr-Oct 2022.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.