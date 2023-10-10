India's Economic Activity Sees Some Sluggishness: Nirmal Bang

Economic activity is witnessing some signs of sluggishness. While we had anticipated that the slowdown in traffic indicators in the first fortnight of September 2023 would be temporary, there has been no material pick-up.

UPI payments and use of credit cards slipped from the previous fortnight, with use of credit cards for electronic - commerce and point of sale slipping below their six -month average run-rate.

Credit growth has been holding up, but it may only be a question of time before it begins to slow with moral suasion from the Reserve Bank of India.

In other trends, demand for premium phones (price above Rs 1 lakh) is up 100% YoY, supported by credit penetration.

Overall, consumer durables companies are holding prices or resorting to promotions to drive up festive sales.