India's Economic Activity Resilient In April 2023; Better Growth In Non-Farm Sector: Motilal Oswal

Preliminary estimates indicate India’s economic activity index for gross value added showed robust growth of 8.9% YoY in April 2023 versus 7.5% YoY each in March 2023/April-22. Higher growth was led by industrial activity, which was driven by the manufacturing sector (though partly offset by second successive decline in power production).

The services sector remained resilient, as it posted double-digit growth for the fourth consecutive month in April 2023. On the other hand, agriculture growth remained muted.

EAI-gross domestic product also picked up in April 2023 to 4.3% YoY from 3.1%/9.9% YoY in March 2023/Apr-22, led by better growth in consumption and a lower trade deficit.

The surge in auto sales, growth in government spending and an expected improvement in Index of Industrial production for the consumer durables sector are likely to have boosted consumption growth in April 2023.

Excluding fiscal spending (revenue spending excluding interest and subsidies), EAI-GDP grew 4.7% YoY in April-23, better than 4% YoY in March-23.

A look at limited available data for May 2023 suggests that India’s growth may have weakened in May-2023. Although the manufacturing PMI was at a 31-month high last month, passenger vehicle sales were strong and toll collections were also good, they were largely offset by a deceleration in power generation, a contraction in commercial vehicle sales, weak freight traffic growth and falling water reservoir levels.

Overall, after better-than-expected growth in Q4 FY23, India's economic growth remained resilient in April-23 as well. Further, we do not see any substantial deterioration in May-23 too. Accordingly, we will soon upgrade our FY24 real GDP growth forecast.