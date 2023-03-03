India's Economic Activity Moderates Marginally In January: Nirmal Bang

Early data for January 2023 indicate that 71.9% indicators were in the positive territory on YoY basis, down from 78.1% in December 2022. Final data for Dec-22 indicate that 77.6% indicators were in the positive territory on YoY basis.

Around 82.9% indicators (where three-year compound annual growth rate can be calculated) were above the pre-pandemic level in Jan-23, unchanged from Dec-22.

On a sequential basis, the growth momentum slowed in Jan-23. Around 53.1% indicators were in the positive territory in Jan-23, down from 68.8% in Dec-22. Final data for Dec-22 indicate that 69.4% indicators were in the positive territory.

Urban unemployment rate moderated to 8.6% in Jan-23 from 10.1% in Dec-22, but was still elevated.

Rural unemployment rate improved to 6.5% in Jan-23 from 7.4% in Dec-22.

Tractor sales grew by 17.7% month-on-month and 24.4% YoY in Jan-23. Two-wheeler sales grew by 5% YoY and 13.3% month-on-month, but are still lagging pre-pandemic levels.

Motor vehicle sales grew by 10.9% YoY in Jan-23 with passenger vehicle sales up by 17.2% YoY and commercial vehicle sales up by 20.9% YoY. However, while PV sales jumped by 26.7% month-on-month, CV sales declined marginally by 0.9% month-on-month.