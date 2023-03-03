India's Economic Activity Moderates Marginally In January: Nirmal Bang
Early data for Jan indicate that 71.9% indicators were in the positive territory on YoY basis, down from 78.1% in Dec-2022.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Early data for January 2023 indicate that 71.9% indicators were in the positive territory on YoY basis, down from 78.1% in December 2022. Final data for Dec-22 indicate that 77.6% indicators were in the positive territory on YoY basis.
Around 82.9% indicators (where three-year compound annual growth rate can be calculated) were above the pre-pandemic level in Jan-23, unchanged from Dec-22.
On a sequential basis, the growth momentum slowed in Jan-23. Around 53.1% indicators were in the positive territory in Jan-23, down from 68.8% in Dec-22. Final data for Dec-22 indicate that 69.4% indicators were in the positive territory.
Urban unemployment rate moderated to 8.6% in Jan-23 from 10.1% in Dec-22, but was still elevated.
Rural unemployment rate improved to 6.5% in Jan-23 from 7.4% in Dec-22.
Tractor sales grew by 17.7% month-on-month and 24.4% YoY in Jan-23. Two-wheeler sales grew by 5% YoY and 13.3% month-on-month, but are still lagging pre-pandemic levels.
Motor vehicle sales grew by 10.9% YoY in Jan-23 with passenger vehicle sales up by 17.2% YoY and commercial vehicle sales up by 20.9% YoY. However, while PV sales jumped by 26.7% month-on-month, CV sales declined marginally by 0.9% month-on-month.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
India's Economic Activity Grows Faster In January; But Expect Weakness Over February-March: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.