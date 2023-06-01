India's Declining Imports Reflect Falling Import Prices, Not Declining Domestic Demand: ICICI Securities
India’s imports declined in each of the first four months of CY23, shrinking 6.2% YoY in Jan-Apr 2023.
ICICI Securities Report
India’s imports declined 6.2% YoY in January-April 2023, leading many commentators to assert that this was evidence of declining domestic demand. Our conclusion from a deep dive into the key sources of decline in India’s imports is that 50% of them saw the value of their imports decline because of big YoY declines in import prices (oil, coal, fertilisers and vegetable-oil).
Imports of machinery and base metals (together comprising 14% of India’s imports) continued to grow in FY22 and FY23, and saw no let-up in recent months – evidence of continued strength in India’s investment demand.
Electronics and chemical imports (which together comprise 19% of India’s imports) declined over the past half-year, while their exports continued to grow (very robustly in the case of electronics), suggesting that the import decline was actually evidence of import-substitution.
Gems and jewellery imports (9% of total imports) are strongly correlated with gems and jewellery exports, so the latter’s sluggishness explains much of the decline in those imports, although a small portion likely also represents weaker domestic demand.
That leaves just another 8% of total imports – among which plastic and rubber products (5% of imports) also grew in recent months. So the import data provide scant evidence of any weakness in domestic demand.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
