India’s Debt Growth Remains Stable In Q3 FY23: Motilal Oswal

India’s non-financial sector debt grew 12.4% YoY in Q3 FY23 (quarter-ended December 2022), versus 12.5%/11.9% YoY in Q2 FY23/Q3 FY22.

Outstanding NFS debt touched $5.2 trillion (or Rs 429 trillion) or 161.6% of gross domestic product in Q3 FY23, the lowest in 11 quarters and down from its peak of 180.9% in Q4 FY21.

In real terms, total debt (using GDP deflator) grew 5.5% YoY in Q3 FY23, the highest in the past nine quarters. However, it is still less than the average growth of 8-9% YoY witnessed during the pre-Covid period.

Within NFS debt, non-government non-financial debt growth was also steady at 13.1% YoY in Q3 FY23, while government debt growth was unchanged at 11.8% YoY. Within the NGNF sector, household debt jumped 16.8% YoY, while corporate debt rose steadily for the third successive quarter at ~10.5% YoY. Within household debt, mortgage debt grew 16.1% YoY in the quarter, slower than the 17.1% YoY growth recorded in non-mortgage debt.

An analysis of NGNF debt by sources/lenders suggests that bank lending (excluding intra-financial sector loans) grew at almost a decade high of ~15% YoY, non-banking financial company's loan growth was at a 14-quarter high and corporate bond issuances as well as external commercial borrowings continued to grow decently. At the same time, housing finance company's loan books grew at just 2.6% YoY in Q3 FY23 with continued weakness in commercial papers.

A comparison of India’s NFS debt vis-a-vis a few other major economies confirms that while India’s debt-to-GDP is, by far, the lowest, it is much higher than other emerging and developing economies, except China.