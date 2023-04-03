India’s Current Account Deficit Narrowed To 2.2% Of GDP In Q3 FY23: Motilal Oswal
We expect CAD to narrow further in FY24, as merchandise trade deficit fall further.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
India’s current account deficit narrowed sharply to $18.2 billion (or 2.2% of gross domestic product) in Q3 FY23, much lower than consensus expectation of $23.1 billion and our expectation of $25 billion.
More importantly, Q2 FY23 CAD has been sharply reduced to $30.8 billion (or 3.7% of GDP) from $36.4 billion (or 4.4% of GDP) reported earlier. Accordingly, India’s CAD stands at $67 billion (or 2.7% of GDP) in nine months-FY23, much lower than previously feared.
The narrowing of CAD in Q3 was partly on account of a lower merchandise trade deficit ($72.7 billion in Q3 FY23 versus $78.3 billion in Q2 FY23) coupled with a higher invisibles surplus ($54.4 billion in Q3 FY23 versus $47.4 billion in Q2 FY23).
Lower merchandise trade deficit can be explained by a sharper fall in goods imports vis-a-vis exports, particularly petroleum products and gold. Within invisibles, services and transfer receipts remained robust with higher surplus in Q3 FY23.
Notably, India’s CAD, excluding gold stood at $10.1 billion (or 1.2% of GDP) in Q3 FY23, sharply lower than $21.1 billion in Q2 FY23. India’s current account surplus, excluding petroleum products, increased to $15.8 billion (or 1.9% of GDP) in Q3 FY23 from only $4.3 billion (or 0.5% of GDP) in Q2 FY23.
Similarly, the current account surplus, excluding gold and petroleum products, jumped up to $23.9 biliion (or 2.8% of GDP) during the quarter.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.