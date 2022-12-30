India's Current Account Deficit Likely Peaked In Q2 FY23: ICICI Securities
Fiscal improvement persists despite higher subsidies
ICICI Securities Report
After appreciating sharply against euro, Korean won, Chinese yuan and British pound sterling in Feb-Sep 2022, Indian rupee has depreciated against them in Q3 FY23, and is now 2-5% weaker versus all those currencies than at the beginning of CY22.
That should buoy exports in Dec-22-March 2023, as will the removal of most export duties on iron and steel products (which normally contribute about a tenth of India’s goods exports).
Lower oil prices will cause a YoY decline in oil imports for the period, lowering the trade deficit further, just as a seasonal improvement in current account deficit sets in during the Jan-Mar quarter. We retain our forecast for a CAD of 2.5% of gross domestic product in FY23.
While electronics exports have grown spectacularly from a small base (and have ample scope to grow further, given India’s minuscule share in global electronics exports), and chemicals and engineering goods have expanded well over the past nine years, there has been a worrying stagnation in labour-intensive exports over that period.
The labour reforms passed two years ago need to be notified and enacted quickly in order to generate the stirrings of a revival in labour-intensive manufacturing and exports – which are essential to the transformation of any emerging economy burdened by large-scale surplus labour (as India still has) in agriculture.
