India's CPI Inflation Recedes While Industrial Output Surges: ICICI Securities
7.6% real GDP growth likely in FY24.
ICICI Securities Report
Consumer Price Index inflation moderated to 5.02% YoY in September 2023, with core inflation moderating to 4.53% YoY (the third consecutive month in which the latter has receded by 0.2%).
We view the moderation in core inflation as indicative of the success in monetary tightening over the past 17 months. Supply side measures have also succeeded in sharply reducing vegetable inflation to 3.4% YoY in Sep-23 (from 37.4% YoY in July-23).
Cereals inflation was particularly high in January-February 2023 due to statistical quirks that exaggerated the influence of non-PDS rice and wheat prices.
Consequently, CPI inflation is likely to recede further to below 4.5% YoY in Q4 FY24 (and average 4.8% YoY in H2 FY24).
Industrial production grew 10.3% YoY (with manufacturing growing 9.3% YoY and electricity 15.3% YoY) in Aug-23, the fastest pace of growth in 14 months. For the fiscal year-to-date (April-Aug-23), industrial production has grown 6.1% YoY, led by 13.3% YoY growth in infrastructure/construction goods, 7.4% YoY growth in consumer non-durables (indicative of a recovery in rural demand) and 6.3% YoY growth in capital goods output.
Manufacturing is likely to accelerate in H2 FY24, helped by a muted base (1.5% YoY growth in Oct-Dec-22, 4% YoY in Jan-March-23) and a broad-based acceleration in domestic demand.
With services (53% of GDP) likely to grow at least 8% (versus the 8.6% annual average growth in services over 25 of the past 26 years), and manufacturing accelerating to 8% YoY growth in H2 FY24, we are revising up our real GDP growth forecast for FY24 to 7.6% (from 7.2% previously).
