India's CPI Inflation Recedes While Industrial Output Surges: ICICI Securities

Consumer Price Index inflation moderated to 5.02% YoY in September 2023, with core inflation moderating to 4.53% YoY (the third consecutive month in which the latter has receded by 0.2%).

We view the moderation in core inflation as indicative of the success in monetary tightening over the past 17 months. Supply side measures have also succeeded in sharply reducing vegetable inflation to 3.4% YoY in Sep-23 (from 37.4% YoY in July-23).

Cereals inflation was particularly high in January-February 2023 due to statistical quirks that exaggerated the influence of non-PDS rice and wheat prices.

Consequently, CPI inflation is likely to recede further to below 4.5% YoY in Q4 FY24 (and average 4.8% YoY in H2 FY24).