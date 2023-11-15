India's CPI Inflation Eases To Four-Month Low In October: Motilal Oswal

Headline consumer price index inflation eased to 4.9% YoY in October 2023 versus. 5% in September 2023. The print is broadly in line with the market forecast of 4.8% and our expectation of 4.9%. Core inflation came in at a 43-month low of 4.3% in October 2023, while food inflation remained unchanged.

Food inflation remained unchanged at 6.6% YoY but was up 1.1% month-over-month (the highest in three months). Details suggest that the acceleration in food inflation was mainly due to pulses (18.8% in October 2023 versus 16.3% in September 2023), eggs (9.3% in October 2023 versus 6.5% in September 2023), fruits (9.3% in October 2023 versus 7.3% in September 2023) and sugar (5.5% in October 2023 versus 4.6% in September 2023).

Apart from these items, prices of cereals, milk and spices remained firm and sticky. Inflation in fuel and light declined 0.4% YoY in October 2023, the lowest in 47 months. Standard core CPI (excluding food and energy) came in at a 40-month low of 4.4% in October 2023 versus. 4.7% in September 2023.

Core CPI (excluding food and beverages and fuel and light) came down to 4.3% in October 2023 from 4.5% in September 2023, the lowest in almost 43 months. The deceleration was broad-based.

All the components within core came in lower in October 2023, with education, transport and communication, personal care and effects and household goods and services contributing more to the deceleration in core inflation.