India's CPI Inflation At 4.6% In June; IIP Shows Robust Growth: Motilal Oswal
No rate hikes expected.
Motilal Oswal Report
Headline Consumer Price Index-inflation increased to 4.8% YoY in June 2023 versus 4.3% in May 2023. The number was slightly higher than the Bloomberg consensus of 4.6% and our forecast of 4.7%. CPI grew 4.6% in Q1 FY24 versus 6.2% in Q4 FY23.
Core inflation was unchanged at 5.1% YoY last month. It means that higher headline inflation was entirely led by food inflation (4.5% from 2.9% in May-23).
Details suggest that the rise in headline inflation was mainly led by food items.
Deflation in imported items helped bring down inflation. The prices of imported items (weight 9.8%) declined sharply by 5.2% YoY in June-23 (lowest since January 2015). Domestically generated inflation came in higher at 6.1% YoY in June-23.
Services inflation was at a 20-month low of 4.3%, with core services inflation (excluding housing) at a 36-month low of 4.2% YoY in June-23.
Details of 299 components suggest that the share of 6% plus basket was 45% in June-23, the same as in May-23.
Index of Industrial Production growth accelerated to 5.2% YoY in May-23 versus 19.7% in May-22 and 4.5% in April-23 (revised upward from 4.2%).
The print is slightly higher than the Bloomberg consensus of 5% YoY and sharply higher than our forecast of 4.1% YoY.
Manufacturing growth increased to 5.7% YoY in May-23 versus 5.2% in April-23. Within the manufacturing sector, pharmaceuticals (20.9% YoY in May-23 versus 24.5% in April-23), rubber and plastic (6.3% YoY in May-23 versus 1.8% in April 2023), motor vehicles (13.4% YoY in May-23 vs. 3.6% in Apr’23), transport equipment (10.9% YoY in May’23 vs. 11.5% YoY in April-23) and basic metals (9.6% YoY in May-23 versus 10.2% in April-23) maintained robust growth momentum.
According to the use-based classification, output of capital goods grew sharply in May-23, printing at 8.2% versus. 4.6% in April-23. Infra and construction goods output remained robust, up 14% YoY in May-23 versus 15% in April-23, led by the robust performance of the steel and cement sectors.
