India's CPI Inflation At 25-Month Low; IIP Shows Robust Growth: Motilal Oswal

Headline Consumer Price Index-inflation came in at a 25-month low in 4.3% YoY in May 2023, in line with the BMBG consensus, but slightly lower than our forecast (of 4.5%).

Details suggest that the fall in headline inflation was broad-based, mainly led by food and imported items.

Deflation in imported items helped pull down inflation. The rate of imported inflation (weight 9.8%) declined sharply by 4.2% YoY in May-23 (the lowest since January 2015). Domestically generated inflation too was at a 15-month low of 5.3% YoY in May-23. Services inflation was at a 22-month low of 4.5%, with core services inflation (excluding housing) at a 35-month low of 4.2% YoY in April-23. Goods inflation grew 4.2% in May-23 versus 4.8% in April-23, the lowest in 20 months. However, core goods inflation (excluding food and energy) still remains elevated at 6.6% in May-23 versus 6.9% in the previous month. Details of 299 components suggest that the share of 6% plus basket was down to 45% last month, the lowest in 11 months. CPI, excluding veggies, was at a 37-month low of 5.1%.

Index of Industrial Production growth jumped sharply to 4.2% YoY in Apr-23 versus 6.7% in Apr-22 and 1.7% in March-23 (revised upward from 1.1%).

The number is much better than the Bloomberg consensus of 1.4% YoY growth and our forecast of 2.1% YoY. The IIP recorded strong growth, supported by robust performance in the construction and consumer-non durables sectors.

Notably, IIP data for Jan-23/March-23 has been revised upward to 5.8%/1.7% from 5.5%/1.2% YoY.