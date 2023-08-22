India's Combined Fiscal Deficit At Just 19% Of Budget Estimates In Q1: Motilal Oswal

Based on the provisional data of 20 major states/union territories, total receipts of all states grew 14.5% YoY in Q1 FY24 versus 32% YoY growth in Q1 FY23.

Total spending, however, grew 13.6% YoY in Q1 FY24 versus 11.7% YoY in Q1 FY23. Consequently, states’ aggregate fiscal deficit came in at Rs 761 billion in Q1 FY24 (or 1.1% of gross domestic product), similar to Rs 732 billion (or 1.1% of GDP) in Q1 FY23.

As a percentage of budget estimates, total receipts stood at 14-year high of 20.3% of BEs in Q1, while total spending was also at 14-year high of 18%.

However, capital spending (including loans and advances) was at a six-year high of 13.7% of BEs, as it grew 74% YoY in Q1. Thus, states’ aggregate fiscal deficit stood at only 7.8% of BEs in Q1 FY24, the lowest in 14 years during the corresponding period for which monthly data is available.

An analysis of individual states suggests eight states (Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal) and the union territory of JK witnessed a fiscal surplus in Q1 FY24.

All these states, except WB, recorded a fiscal surplus in Q1 FY23 as well. In contrast, BH’s Q1 FY24 fiscal deficit exceeded the full-year target (versus 86% of BEs achieved in Q1 FY23). AP/KL recorded a fiscal deficit of 72%/37% of the target in Q1 FY24 (versus 62%/11% in Q1 FY23).