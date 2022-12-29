Indian Tractor Industry - Transitioning To Revised Emission Norms Likely To See A Rejig In HP-Wise Mix: ICRA
The revised emission standards for more than 50 HP tractors are slated to become applicable for tractors from January 2023.
ICRA Research Report
The revised emission standards for more than 50 horse power tractors (Bharat Stage TREM IV) are slated to become applicable for tractors from January 2023, even as a big proportion of the overall industry (less than 50 HP, constituting ~92% of sales in FY22) would continue to be governed by the Bharat Stage TREM IIIA norms.
India has till now lagged developed markets in emission norm evolution for tractors. The revised emission norms for the more than 50 HP segment were initially slated to be implemented from October 2020; the transition was, however, deferred multiple times, with the Government taking cognisance of industry representations amid the disruption brought about by the pandemic.
India remains a medium-to-high HP tractor market, with ~80% of the sales coming from the 30-50 HP categories. The revised emission norms applicable from January 2023 would apply only to more than 50 HP tractors, impacting ~7-8% of the overall industry volumes.
