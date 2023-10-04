Indian Steel Prices Rise 4% In September As Raw Material Prices Spike: IDBI Capital
We expect steel companies’ operating profit growth to remain muted in FY24.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
During September 2023, Indian steel prices increased by 4% month-on-month to Rs 58,900/tonne although Chinese steel prices remained flat month-on-month to $550/tonne.
The rise in Indian steel price was accompanied by rise in prices of raw materials. Coking coal prices increased by 12% month-on-month to $260/tonne and domestic iron ore prices increased 9.5% month-on-month to Rs 8,100/tonne.
In August-23, Indian steel production increased by 3% month-on-month to 12 million tonnes while Chinese steel production increased 3% YoY to 86 million tonnes and global steel production remained flat YoY to 153 million tonnes.
During April-August, imports from China increased in India to 0.8 mn tonnes (up 69% YoY).
Hence, government imposed anti-dumping duty on some Chinese steel products for five years. Overall, Chinese exports of steel to the world remained high at 8.3 million tonnes in Aug-23 (+35% YoY).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.