Indian PSUs – Scripting A Comeback Story: Motilal Oswal's Analysis

Most of the Indian public sector undertakings are present in deep cyclical industries (metals, oil and gas, and financials) and thus have inherently volatile and cyclical profitability/ market-cap performance.

A large part of the FY12-22 decade was spent in cleaning up the balance sheets of financials, which took its toll on the overall PSU profits as PSU banks formed one-third of the profit pool of Indian PSUs.

This coupled with several other macro disruptions kept the PSU profit pool suppressed over FY12-20.

The PSU story is essentially of two halves: