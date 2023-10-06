Indian Pharma Navigates Challenges, Sets Sights On 8% Export Surge: CareEdge
Steady growth despite pain-points.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
CareEdge Research Report
The Indian pharmaceutical industry has demonstrated a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 8% from FY17 to FY23, resulting in a market size of ~$50 billion. This growth is attributed to an 8% CAGR in domestic consumption and a 7% CAGR in exports during the same timeframe.
The foreseeable future presents a promising outlook for the industry in exports market, characterised by increasing demand within both regulated and emerging pharmaceutical markets.
Furthermore, the impending expiration of patents on certain drugs presents an opportunity for substantial export growth, anticipated to be around 8% during FY24 and FY25. This trajectory is expected to culminate in a market size of ~29 billion by FY25.
Although regulatory concerns persist as a noteworthy point of vigilance, Indian pharmaceutical companies have proactively equipped themselves to address these challenges through the implementation of risk mitigation measures.
Notably, Indian pharma companies have diligently constructed a robust abbreviated new drug application product pipeline, securing an impressive 48% share of the total ANDA approvals granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in CY22.
The industry’s growth is underpinned by several key drivers, including the patent cliff, targeted research and development efforts directed towards specialty products, an aging population, and the prevalence of lifestyle related diseases.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Bulls And Bears - India Valuation Handbook; Top Idea Picks For Large, Mid, SmallCap Stocks: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.