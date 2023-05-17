Indian Oil Q4 Results Review - Strong Gross Refining Margins Ensure Robust Quarter: Yes Securities
Yes Securities Report
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 reported Ebitda at Rs 153.4 billion (+30% YoY; +327% QoQ), stood above our and street estimates, primarily on stronger than estimated gross refining margin at $15.3/barrel of oil.
However, adjusted (for inventory loss) core GRM as per our estimates stood at ~$19/bbl. The FY23 Ebitda as a result stood at Rs 226.5 billion (-47.3% YoY), where strong refining margins of $19.5/bbl were offset by retailing loses in petrol and diesel, stemming from retail price freeze.
During the quarter retail marketing margins for diesel, improved QoQ to ~Rs 1.4/litre (Q3: Rs 6/liter) . As we write, while petrol and diesel margins have expanded to Rs 11-12/litre, the Singapore Benchmark GRMs have weakened to $2.96/bbl (Q4 FY23 average: $8.2/bbl), on moderation in motr spirit and high speed diesel crack spreads.
Despite a challenging operating environment in FY23, IOCL nonetheless managed to end the year in black with a profit after tax of Rs 85.5 billion backed by its deep refining strength and relatively diversified revenue stream.
