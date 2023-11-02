Indian Oil Q2 Results Review - Refining, Marketing The Major Earnings Growth Driver: Dolat Capital

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.'s Ebitda of Rs 213 billion (+987% YoY, -4% QoQ), 11% above our estimates. Ebitda growth on YoY was due to-

a sharp increase in gross marketing margins on auto fuel; refinery throughput up 10%; petrochemical Ebit turned positive; and oil product sales up 1%.

IOCL's net profit Rs 130 billion (last traded price YoY, -6% QoQ), 15% above our estimates. Total debt declined to Rs 994 billion (-29% YoY, -2% QoQ), and debt to Ebitda was closer to the lowest level of last five years.

Dividend per share of Rs 5/share implies a yield of 5% on current market price.

Considering record gross refining margin, we have increased our assumptions to $10.5/barrel of oil (versus earlier $7.5/bbl) in FY24E, which has led to a jump in earnings by 48%.

However, we have marginally tweaked FY25E earnings. We maintain 'Accumulate' with a SoTP-based target price of Rs 110 (versus earlier Rs 106).