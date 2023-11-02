Indian Oil Q2 Results Review - Refining, Marketing The Major Earnings Growth Driver: Dolat Capital
Attractive valuation on price/book value of FY25E
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.'s Ebitda of Rs 213 billion (+987% YoY, -4% QoQ), 11% above our estimates. Ebitda growth on YoY was due to-
a sharp increase in gross marketing margins on auto fuel;
refinery throughput up 10%;
petrochemical Ebit turned positive; and
oil product sales up 1%.
IOCL's net profit Rs 130 billion (last traded price YoY, -6% QoQ), 15% above our estimates. Total debt declined to Rs 994 billion (-29% YoY, -2% QoQ), and debt to Ebitda was closer to the lowest level of last five years.
Dividend per share of Rs 5/share implies a yield of 5% on current market price.
Considering record gross refining margin, we have increased our assumptions to $10.5/barrel of oil (versus earlier $7.5/bbl) in FY24E, which has led to a jump in earnings by 48%.
However, we have marginally tweaked FY25E earnings. We maintain 'Accumulate' with a SoTP-based target price of Rs 110 (versus earlier Rs 106).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.