Indian Oil Q1 Results Review - Super Normal Marketing Margins Led The Show: Dolat Capital
Marketing the sole earning driver sequentially.
Dolat Capital Report
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.'s Ebitda Rs 222 billion (+1,531% YoY, 44% QoQ), 7% above our estimates. Sequential growth was due to-
more than doubling of auto fuel margins to ~Rs 13/litre; and
petrol/diesel volume increased by 8%/6%.
Net profit Rs 138 billion (+790% YoY, +37% QoQ), 11% above our estimates. Total debt declined to Rs 1,010 billion (-24% YoY, -7% QoQ), debt to Ebitda stood lowest in last five years.
Oil product sales volume was up only 1% QoQ and flat on YoY. Huge loss of market share of IOCL in petrol/diesel.
IOCL processed 35% Russian crude which has boosted gross refining margin to $9.1/barrel of oil but due to crude inventory losses, reported GRM of $8.3/bb.
Considering the record margins on auto fuel, we have increased our assumptions to Rs 6/litre (versus earlier Rs 3.5/litre) for FY24E, it has led to jump in earnings by 34%.
However, no change in FY25E assumptions. We maintain 'Accumulate' with SoTP based target price of Rs 106 (versus earlier Rs 102).
