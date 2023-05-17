Indian Oil, CreditAccess Grameen, Century Plyboards, Ami Organics Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities
IOCL’s reported Ebitda stood at Rs 153 bn, while the adjusted PAT stood at Rs 101 billion, coming in well above our estimate.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Indian Oil - Higher refining margin drives the beat
Our optimism on Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is premised on robust refining and marketing margins, offset by elevated debt owing to a rise in working capital requirement and capex. IOCL’s reported Ebitda stood at Rs 153 billion (+30% YoY, +4.3x QoQ), while the adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 101 billion, coming in well above our estimate. The beat was largely on account of better-than-expected performance from the refining and petchem segments.
CreditAccess Grameen - Classic ‘snowball’ effect at play
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. sustained its strong operating performance across vectors, driven by steady assets under management growth (+27% YoY), on the back of an uptick in disbursements (24% YoY, 48% QoQ), led by a balanced mix of new customer additions and higher ticket size, especially in the retail portfolio.
Asset quality normalised with PAR-0/gross non-performing asset at 1.5%/1.2% and is likely to drive steady-state credit costs. CreditAccess Grameen is poised to sustain a combination of strong growth (~25% assets under management compound annual growth rate), low credit costs and sustained profitability in the medium term.
Century Plyboards - India Strong show; recovery in ply and MDF margins
We like Century Plyboards India Ltd. for its strong franchise (pan-India distribution, aggressive marketing, and a wide range of stock keeping units), leadership presence in most wood segments, market share gains and healthy return ratios.
In Q4 FY23, Century’s consolidated revenue/ Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax rose by 7/2/30% YoY, mainly driven by a rebound in ply earnings. Its Ebitda rose 27% QoQ, led by a recovery of 350/300 bps margin QoQ in the ply/medium density fibre segments. Despite the expected margin pressure in MDF and particle boards during FY24/25E, we expect Century Plyboards to deliver a 15% Ebitda CAGR during FY23-25E.
Ami Organics - Pricing in positives
We like Ami Organics Ltd. owing to-
the expansion of its speciality chemicals portfolio,
the rising utilisation of the Gujarat Organics facility and
the strong product pipeline in its advanced pharma intermediate business.
Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax were 14/11% above our estimates, mainly owing to lower-than-expected other expenses.
