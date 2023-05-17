Indian Oil, CreditAccess Grameen, Century Plyboards, Ami Organics Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities

CreditAccess Grameen - Classic ‘snowball’ effect at play

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. sustained its strong operating performance across vectors, driven by steady assets under management growth (+27% YoY), on the back of an uptick in disbursements (24% YoY, 48% QoQ), led by a balanced mix of new customer additions and higher ticket size, especially in the retail portfolio.

Asset quality normalised with PAR-0/gross non-performing asset at 1.5%/1.2% and is likely to drive steady-state credit costs. CreditAccess Grameen is poised to sustain a combination of strong growth (~25% assets under management compound annual growth rate), low credit costs and sustained profitability in the medium term.