Indian Oil, BPCL, HPCL Richly Valued: Prabhudas Lilladher
Gross marketing margins have risen in Q3 to-date however any spike in benchmark prices may impact these margins.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. are likely to witness a strong Q3 performance on back of improvement in gross marketing margins on petrol and diesel.
Singapore gross refining margin for Q3 to-date stands at $4.5/barrel of oil, while gross marketing margins on petrol and diesel are at Rs 8.2/(-0.6)/litre.
Indian Oil/BPCL/HPCL have historically traded at long term price/book value of 1/1.3/0.8 times respectively (we exclude the period between 2014-18, during which the OMCs enjoyed higher valuations due to twin benefits of deregulation and benign oil prices) and are currently trading at 0.9/1.3/1.1 times FY24 P/BV.
We downgrade our rating from ‘Hold’ to ‘Reduce’ on Indian OIL with a target price of Rs 94 based on 0.7 times FY26 P/BV.
We downgrade our rating on BPCL from ‘Hold’ to ‘Reduce’ with target price of Rs 365 based on one time FY26 P/BV. Similarly, on HPCL we downgrade our rating from ‘Hold’ to ‘Sell’ with a target price of Rs 272 based on 0.7 times FY26 P/BV.
