Indian Oil, Ambuja Cements, Godrej Consumer Products, Nuvoco, PNC Infra & More Q2 Review: HDFC Securities

Indian Oil - High refining margin improves earnings

Our 'Add' rating on Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., with a target price of Rs 100, is premised on robust refining and marketing margins, partially offset by muted petchem earnings and elevated debt.

IOCL reported Ebitda of Rs 213 billion (+11 times YoY, -4% QoQ), which was broadly in line, while adjusted profit after tax came in at Rs 130 billion, marginally below estimate.

Earnings were supported by strong performance from the refining segment. Marketing gross margins saw a sequential decline to Rs 3.3/litre. Reported gross refining margins stood at $18.1/barrel of oil (-2% YoY, +2.2 times QoQ), coming in line. Crude throughput came in lower-than expected at 17.8 mmt (-5% QoQ, our estimate: 18.5 mmt).