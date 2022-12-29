Indian Markets Continue To Show Resilience, Persistence, Strength: Dolat Capital
Indian markets continue to show resilience - CY22 rankings show best in class performance vs developed markets /emerging markets.
Dolat Capital Report
We maintain bullish stance on the long term for the Nifty and Bank Nifty with 22000 and 53000 respectively.
Intermediate and short term trends however remain in corrective mode – the latter started in Oct 2021 and has seen good enough value correction, and is now going through the time consolidation.
Base case anchored to this as the dominant sentiment for H1 CY23. Do not rule out a revisit to Jun 2021 lows (~15000 on Nifty)as the worst case scenario for CY23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
