Indian Hotels - Unleashing Potential To Fuel Success: Motilal Oswal
Broad-based recovery in operating performance of key subsidiaries.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is on track to achieving a majority of the targets outlined in Ahvaan 2025 within the designated timeline. The company has even upgraded certain metrics beyond the original guidance.
These upgrades include an increased number of hotel openings, stronger growth from new and re-imagined businesses (Ginger/Chambers), maintaining margins (at 33%) through an asset-light growth strategy (50:50 portfolio mix), and strengthening its balance sheet.
We expect the strong momentum to continue in FY24, led by:
a further improvement in occupancy rate, driven by multiple large global events such as G20 and ICC Cricket Men's World Cup in CY23;
increase in average room rate due to increased demand, upgrades in hotels, and corporate rate hikes;
higher income from management contracts; and
value unlocking by launching reimagined and new brands.
We expect Indian Hotels’ revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 12%/19%/21% over FY23-25.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.