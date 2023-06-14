Indian Hotels - Unleashing Potential To Fuel Success: Motilal Oswal

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is on track to achieving a majority of the targets outlined in Ahvaan 2025 within the designated timeline. The company has even upgraded certain metrics beyond the original guidance.

These upgrades include an increased number of hotel openings, stronger growth from new and re-imagined businesses (Ginger/Chambers), maintaining margins (at 33%) through an asset-light growth strategy (50:50 portfolio mix), and strengthening its balance sheet.

We expect the strong momentum to continue in FY24, led by:

a further improvement in occupancy rate, driven by multiple large global events such as G20 and ICC Cricket Men's World Cup in CY23; increase in average room rate due to increased demand, upgrades in hotels, and corporate rate hikes; higher income from management contracts; and value unlocking by launching reimagined and new brands.

We expect Indian Hotels’ revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 12%/19%/21% over FY23-25.