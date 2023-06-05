Indian Hotels - The Best Is Yet To Come: ICICI Securities
Focus remains on asset-light growth through Ginger/management contracts/Chambers.
ICICI Securities Report
The Indian Hotels Company Ltd.’s FY23 Annual Report reiterates the company’s plans to execute its “AHVAAN 2025” strategy which essentially focuses on four key pillars including:
reaching a total of 300 plus hotels across the portfolio,
clocking a consolidated Ebitda margin of 33% by FY26E with 35% Ebitda share from management contracts and new businesses,
achieving a 50:50 ratio between owned/leased and management contract room keys and
retaining a net cash balance sheet while pursuing its growth plans.
In FY23, buoyed by a strong demand rebound at industry level and company’s own brand strength, Indian Hotels’ FY23 consolidated revenue grew by 30% over FY20 (pre-Covid levels) while Ebitda grew 87% versus FY20 levels owing to average room rate growth and cost optimisation initiatives.
We currently build in like-for-like revenue per available room growth of 10% in FY24E and 6% in FY25E and FY26E and similar increase in domestic subsidiaries (Ginger/PIEM/Benares/United hotels) and along with new room additions, we estimate 10% revenue compound annual growth rate and 15% Ebitda CAGR over FY23-26E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
