Indian Hotels - The Best Is Yet To Come: ICICI Securities
In May 2022, The Indian Hotels Company had unveiled its 'Ahvaan 2025' strategy.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
In May 2022, The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. had unveiled its 'Ahvaan 2025' strategy which essentially focuses on four key pillars including:
reaching a total of 300 plus hotels across the portfolio,
clocking a consolidated Ebitda margin of 33% by FY26E with 35% Ebitda share from management contracts and new businesses,
achieving a 50:50 ratio between owned/leased and management contract room keys and
retaining a net cash balance sheet while pursuing its growth plans.
In H1 FY23, buoyed by industry tailwinds and company’s own brand strength and cost savings initiatives, Indian Hotels’ H1 FY23 consolidated revenue has grown by 23% over H1 FY20 (pre-Covid) levels to Rs 25.0 billion with H1 FY23 Ebitda growing 100% over H1 FY20 levels to Rs 6.7 billion with H1 FY23 domestic average room rate up 32% and revenue per available room up 35% compared to H1 FY20 levels.
With demand momentum sustaining in Q3 FY23 as well with strong leisure demand and increased business travel, we expect Indian Hotels to clock H2 FY23 revenue of Rs 27.4 billion with an Ebitda of Rs 9.6 billion (not comparable to H2 FY20 owing to Covid impact from Feb-20 onwards).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.