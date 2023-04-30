Indian Hotels Q4 Results Review - Strong Demand Tailwinds In Near Term: Motilal Oswal
Operating performance beats estimate.
Motilal Oswal Report
Indian Hotels Company Ltd. reported another strong quarter, with robust growth in consolidated revenue/Ebitda (up 53%/2.6 times versus Q4 FY20) aided by strong average room rate growth (up 33%/9% versus Q4 FY20/QoQ) and improvement in occupancy (up 1,280 basis points/260 bps versus Q4 FY20/QoQ).
Management contract revenue surged 88%/2.2 times YoY to Rs 4 billion /Rs 1.2 billion in FY23/Q4 FY23.
Factoring in the Q4 FY23 performance, we raise our FY24/FY25 Ebitda estimates by 5%/3%, aided by better-than-expected average room rate, addition of new owned/leased and management hotels, and the normalisation of inbound travel.
