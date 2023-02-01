Indian Hotels Q3 Results Review - The Best Ever Quarterly Performance: IDBI Capital

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. reported the best ever quarterly performance on all key parameters. Q3 being a seasonally strong quarter witnessed healthy demand across key verticals and supported robust average daily rate improvement.

The management reiterated demand dynamics to remain healthy and bodes well for sustainable earnings growth as well as margins improvement in future.

Indian Hotels’ inventory addition plans are on track and would bring meaningful room inventory on board. Net sales increased by 51.7% YoY to Rs 16.8 billion, while Ebitda came in at Rs 5.9 billion, a healthy growth of 85.6% YoY.

Net profit stood at Rs 3.8 billion compared to Rs 0.6 billion in Q3 FY22. We have introduced FY25E estimates in this report.