Indian Hotels Q2 Results Review - A Good Show In A Seasonally Weak Quarter: IDBI Capital
IDBI Capital Report
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 result was in-line with our estimate on net sales front, while margins disappointed. After a healthy performance in Q1 FY24, the company continued its outperformance on operating metrics.
Moreover, Indian Hotels' management’s positive commentary bolsters outlook for H2 FY24E. Qmin, Ama and Chambers are on a healthy growth path and are expected to contribute to margin expansion in a meaningful way in times to come.
Net sales increased by 16.3% YoY to Rs 14.3 billion, while Ebitda came in at Rs 3.5 billion, a healthy growth of 20.7% YoY. Net profit stood at Rs 1.7 billion, higher by 38.1% YoY.
We are upbeat on domestic hospitality story given positive demand dynamics.
We have maintained our earnings estimates for FY24E/FY25E. Maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 445, assigning 25 times enterprise value/Ebitda to FY25E.
