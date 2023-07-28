Indian Hotels Q1 Results Review - Healthy Revenue Growth In A Seasonally Weak Quarter: IDBI Capital

Indian Hotels Company Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 result was in-line with our estimate on net sales front, while Ebitda/profit after tax were below our forecast.

Healthy demand supported occupancy and average daily rate, which resulted in healthy net sales growth. The management reiterated its guidance of adding 20 hotels in FY24E.

We believe demand will remain buoyant in upcoming quarters aided by G20 summit and Cricket World Cup. Qmin, Ama, Chambers are growing at healthy pace and should contribute to earnings in a meaningful way in near term.

Indian Hotels' net sales increased by 15.8% YoY to Rs 14.7 billion, while Ebitda came in at Rs 4.1 billion, a healthy growth of 8.5% YoY. Net profit stood at Rs 2.4 billion, higher by 38.8% YoY.

We have broadly maintained our earnings estimates for FY24E/FY25E.

Maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 447 (earlier Rs 430), assigning 25 times enterprise value/Ebitda to FY25E.