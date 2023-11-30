Indian Hotels - Industry Tailwinds Continue To Drive RevPAR: Nirmal Bang
K-shaped recovery is driven mainly by the top end of the pyramid due to the spending capacity
Nirmal Bang Report
We recently hosted the management of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. at our conference in order to get some perspective on demand, room additions in the industry and price correction, if any, post the massive run-up over the last couple of years.
Management indicated that discretionary spending is likely to continue. The K-shaped recovery is likely to sustain at the upper end of the pyramid.
Demand-supply mismatch, especially in Metros, will support pricing. Moreover, Indian Hotels' is focussing on asset management (renovation and upgrades), which is improving average room rates.
