Indian Hotels - At An Inflection Point To Tap The Next Cycle Of Growth: HDFC Securities

With 182 hotels and 21,094 rooms, the Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is a perfect play in the hospitality sector as its portfolio straddles across some of the best properties, locations and multiple income groups. It boasts of an unparalleled market share of 11.6% by inventory in Indian market with a presence in 77 cities.

Given the industry needs, this portfolio is capital intensive but Indian Hotels is in the middle of restructuring its portfolio to achieve a 50:50 mix between its owned/leased and managed hotels (FY22 mix – 45:55).

The company is strongly placed to benefit from this strong demand and limited upcoming supply trend, as the company plans to add ~8,700 rooms (up 42% from FY22 inventory level) over FY23-FY26 period.

The underpinnings of Indian Hotels' success lies in: