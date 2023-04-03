BQPrimeResearch ReportsIndian Hotels - At An Inflection Point To Tap The Next Cycle Of Growth: HDFC Securities
Indian Hotels - At An Inflection Point To Tap The Next Cycle Of Growth: HDFC Securities

Indian Hotel has laid out strategic priorities and key drivers to increase revenue and enhance margin.
03 Apr 2023, 4:41 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

HDFC Securities Retail Research

With 182 hotels and 21,094 rooms, the Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is a perfect play in the hospitality sector as its portfolio straddles across some of the best properties, locations and multiple income groups. It boasts of an unparalleled market share of 11.6% by inventory in Indian market with a presence in 77 cities.

Given the industry needs, this portfolio is capital intensive but Indian Hotels is in the middle of restructuring its portfolio to achieve a 50:50 mix between its owned/leased and managed hotels (FY22 mix – 45:55).

The company is strongly placed to benefit from this strong demand and limited upcoming supply trend, as the company plans to add ~8,700 rooms (up 42% from FY22 inventory level) over FY23-FY26 period.

The underpinnings of Indian Hotels' success lies in:

  1. pricing power due to increased demand and reduced supply in market,

  2. strong pipeline,

  3. an asset-light strategy,

  4. rejuvenation of Ginger brand, and

  5. increasing contributions from ancillary businesses and services like Qmin, ama, Chambers, among others.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

HDFC Securities Retail Research - Stock Note - Indian Hotels Company.pdf
