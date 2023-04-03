Indian Hotels - At An Inflection Point To Tap The Next Cycle Of Growth: HDFC Securities
Indian Hotel has laid out strategic priorities and key drivers to increase revenue and enhance margin.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
With 182 hotels and 21,094 rooms, the Indian Hotels Company Ltd. is a perfect play in the hospitality sector as its portfolio straddles across some of the best properties, locations and multiple income groups. It boasts of an unparalleled market share of 11.6% by inventory in Indian market with a presence in 77 cities.
Given the industry needs, this portfolio is capital intensive but Indian Hotels is in the middle of restructuring its portfolio to achieve a 50:50 mix between its owned/leased and managed hotels (FY22 mix – 45:55).
The company is strongly placed to benefit from this strong demand and limited upcoming supply trend, as the company plans to add ~8,700 rooms (up 42% from FY22 inventory level) over FY23-FY26 period.
The underpinnings of Indian Hotels' success lies in:
pricing power due to increased demand and reduced supply in market,
strong pipeline,
an asset-light strategy,
rejuvenation of Ginger brand, and
increasing contributions from ancillary businesses and services like Qmin, ama, Chambers, among others.
